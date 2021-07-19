Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.16 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

