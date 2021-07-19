Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $251.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $254.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

