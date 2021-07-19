Inscription Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

