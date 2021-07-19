Inscription Capital LLC Sells 9,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.90 and a fifty-two week high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

