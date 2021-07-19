Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Purchases 25,001 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 25,001 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.