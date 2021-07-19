Insider Buying: FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Insider Purchases 25,001 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 25,001 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $174,256.97.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $549.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.72. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 19.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 115.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

