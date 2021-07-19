Insider Buying: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $105.12 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

