Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Purchases 1,240 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,964.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

