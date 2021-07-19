Insider Buying: N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Acquires 37,673 Shares of Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) insider Rachel Izzard bought 37,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The stock has a market cap of £230.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. N Brown Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.