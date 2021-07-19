Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires $242,500.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NML opened at $4.69 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

