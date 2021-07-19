Insider Buying: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Buys $29,900.00 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.