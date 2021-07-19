Insider Buying: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Portfolio Manager Buys 3,720 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.40.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.