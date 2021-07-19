Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 2,702,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,421. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,615 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

