Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.40. 2,702,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,421. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
