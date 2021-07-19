Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO Sells 11,662 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.92 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.