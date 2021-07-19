Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total value of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $167.36 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in DoorDash by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.