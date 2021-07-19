Insider Selling: Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50.

Shares of GDMK opened at $1.16 on Monday. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43.

Get Global Diversified Marketing Group alerts:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.