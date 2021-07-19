Insider Selling: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $144,918.60 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 35,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $144,918.60.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.35. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

