Insider Selling: Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Sells $524,078.14 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $524,078.14.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Hanger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hanger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hanger by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

