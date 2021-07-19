Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00.
NASDAQ:NFE opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $65.90.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
