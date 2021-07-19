Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $31.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

