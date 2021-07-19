Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $4,261,000.00.

Nutanix stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

