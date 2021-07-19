Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $6,090,298.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00.

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

