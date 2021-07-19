Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells $1,590,800.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

PCTY opened at $191.70 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

