Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells 10,407 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $1,220,012.61.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,494,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

