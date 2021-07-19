Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $105,327.32 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $92.69 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.