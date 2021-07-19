Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $17,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.86. 109,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -239.72 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

