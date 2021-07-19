Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,352,410.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $633.58 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.