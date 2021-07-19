Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,352,410.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $633.58 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
