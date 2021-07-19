Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Sells 324,252 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $7,989,569.28.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $142.64 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $147.89. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

