Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Sells $136,800.00 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ali Tehrani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.