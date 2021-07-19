Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Hongming Chen Sells 2,452 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Hongming Chen sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $14,148.04.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

