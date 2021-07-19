International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.92. 7,779,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,623. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.