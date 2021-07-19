International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 31.1% in June

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS INIS opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.35. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.