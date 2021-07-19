Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
About Interra Copper
