Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17. Interra Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.