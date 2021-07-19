Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $396,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $19.79 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

