Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 229,232 shares.The stock last traded at $86.90 and had previously closed at $88.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,780 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

