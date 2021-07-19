Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,224 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,344 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49.

