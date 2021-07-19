Investors Purchase High Volume of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Put Options (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,139% compared to the average volume of 892 put options.

WMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

