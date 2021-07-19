Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $43,048,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,202,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $32,890,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $31,987,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $31,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

