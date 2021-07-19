Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes $489,000 Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.82.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

