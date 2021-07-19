Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 6.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $29,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

