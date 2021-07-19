iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.26 and last traded at $150.81. Approximately 251,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,310,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

