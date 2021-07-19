iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

