iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD opened at $78.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.