iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $160.68 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

