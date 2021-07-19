iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

