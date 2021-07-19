iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.67 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

