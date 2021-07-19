ITM Power (LON:ITM) PT Lowered to GBX 550

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.37. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.