Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itron were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $89.76 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.