ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.