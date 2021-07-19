IWG (IWG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IWG (LON: IWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/29/2021 – IWG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – IWG had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – IWG had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:IWG traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 4,849,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

