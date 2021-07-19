Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.63.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

