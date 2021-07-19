Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $63.09. 4,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,321. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

